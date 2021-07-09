Asotin County fire officials have scheduled a public meeting for 7 p.m. tonight at the Asotin County Fire District Station to discuss the status of the Dry Gulch Fire and Silcott Fire.
The station is located at 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, and the meeting also will be livestreamed on the fire district’s Facebook page, facebook.com/asotincountyfd1.
As of Thursday night the rapidly spreading wildfires had consumed about 28,000 acres. Some residents along Peola and McGuire Gulch roads, west of Clarkston, have evacuated their homes, and six outbuildings in the Asotin Creek area were destroyed. About 450 structures are threatened.