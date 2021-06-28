ASOTIN — Asotin County officials banned all fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county because of the historic heat wave, a burn ban and drought conditions.
The board of commissioners said the ban applies to all areas outside the cities of Asotin and Clarkston, including Lincoln Middle School in the Heights, and violators will face fines beginning at $250.
An emergency burn ban was put in place June 14, allowing Asotin County to take this unprecedented step. Commissioners and fire officials are urging residents throughout the region to use common sense and skip the private fireworks this year. A community display is scheduled for Adams Field on the Fourth of July.