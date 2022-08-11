NEW YORK — Spider-Man fandom is in Tyler Scott Hoover’s blood — but not because he was bitten by an irradiated arachnid. His father had collected Marvel comic books featuring the character since the 1970s.

“He passed down a ton of comics to me,” says Hoover, 32, of Glen Burnie, Md. “It kind of makes it almost like a religion. It would have been hard for me not to become a fan of Spider-Man.”

Tags

Recommended for you