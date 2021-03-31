The 36th annual Art Under the Elms event at Lewis-Clark State College has been canceled because of the limited response from vendors willing to participate.
Organizers were hoping for 40 vendors, but fewer than 20 signed up to take part in the three-day outdoor artisan fair.
Officials noted in a news release that many vendors who typically attend this and other art festivals across the country are limiting travel because of concerns about COVID-19.
Art Under the Elms was scheduled for late April. The event benefits the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History.
Vendors who signed up this year will receive a full refund of their deposit. Organizers are planning for a strong return of the event in 2022.
For more information on the cancellation, email aue@lcsc.edu.