Arsen S. Kitch has been named the new CEO of Clearwater Paper effective April 1.
Kitch, the company’s senior vice president and general manager of its consumer products division, will succeed Linda K. Massman, who informed the company’s board of directors of her plans to retire after serving as CEO of Clearwater Paper since 2013. She previously served as the company’s president and chief operating officer from 2011-13 and chief financial officer from 2008-11.
“I am honored to succeed Linda as the company’s next CEO and am excited about the opportunity to lead our company forward,” Kitch said in a company news release.
In addition, the company announced that Alexander Toeldte will transition from chair of Clearwater Paper’s board of directors to independent executive chair of the board, effective March 1, “to ensure an effective leadership transition.”
The company has initiated a search process to identify and evaluate potential candidates to be the company’s next general manager of its consumer products division, according the release.
Clearwater Paper is based in Spokane and has manufacturing facilities across the nation, including in Lewiston.