The city of Lewiston identified likely areas for outages planned by Avista Utilities, in a news release today.
Extreme temperatures and significantly increased usage of power caused Avista to make plans for the targeted outages in Lewiston, set to occur between the hours of 1-8 p.m. and be about one hour in length.
General locations in the Lewiston Orchards slated for possible shut-offs today include Community Drive and Warner to the south toward Thain Road; Thain Road and 10th heading southeast along Thain Road; 10th Street and Bryden Avenue heading east along Bryden to Thain Road; and Ninth Street and Burrell Avenue area.
The outages are a protective measure intended to minimize impact, alleviate strain on the electric system and prevent extensive damage to the system that could result in prolonged outages, according to the news release.
Some customers may experience more than one outage with no less than one hour between outages. Outages could continue if the excessive heat persists. Avista will contact customers in each area before each shut-off.
The outages may affect traffic signals. Drivers who come to an intersection with traffic signals not operating properly should treat that intersection as a four-way stop.
More information about how to prepare for outages can be found at: www.myavista.com/outages.