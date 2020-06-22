Whitman County bumped up its COVID-19 infection count by two over the weekend, reporting 34 confirmed cases as of Monday, an increase of six from last Wednesday.
And Public Health – Idaho North Central District added three new confirmed cases and three probable cases Monday to its tally of 101 cases. One confirmed case is in Latah County and two confirmed and three probable cases are in Nez Perce County.
Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson said the gradual increase of one each day is an indication that people are relaxing their vigilance about the disease, even though data shows that the virus continues to play out across the nation and some states are even showing an increase in infection rates.
“There’s a number of factors” about why the infection rate keeps climbing up, Henderson said. When the virus was first on people’s radar four months ago, anxiety about it was high, even though the infections in this area were low. That ratio has reversed, however, and people with “COVID fatigue” are taking fewer precautions than they did early on. Whitman County’s proximity to Spokane, which is showing an increase in infection rates, adds to the vulnerability of the population.
Whitman County’s two positive COVID-19 tests are both female; one aged 20 to 39; the other 60 to 79. Both are stable and isolating at home. Henderson said none of the county’s cases are hospitalized.
Tara Macke of Public Health – Idaho North Central District said none of the new cases reported Monday have been hospitalized and all are recovering at home. They include four females and two males. Three people are in their 40s; one is in the 20s and two are between ages 10 and 19 years old.
“Even though this is an increase in cases,” Macke said, “many of these cases are related to travel outside of the area so there is no indication that there is widespread community transmission. However, COVID-19 is still present in our communities and Public Health continues to urge residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.”
