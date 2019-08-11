MOSCOW — Thanks to donations by Gritman Medical Center and Stepping Stones, Inc., the City of Moscow Parks and Recreation Department recently purchased three aquatic wheelchairs for use at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center. Each chair is equipped with safety features including anti-tip wheels, brakes and a seat belt.
Mayor Bill Lambert will present the chairs at a free debut event at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center, at 830 N. Mountain View Road.
For more information, contact Kellisa Kulm, recreation supervisor for Moscow Parks and Recreation, at kkulm@ci.moscow.id.us.