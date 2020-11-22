One of the state of Washington's most cherished traditions will apparently not be observed this year.
The Pac-12 announced Sunday that the Apple Cup football game between Washington State and Washington has been scrapped amid lingering coronavirus concerns on the WSU team.
The game had been scheduled for Friday night at Pullman.
The Pac-12 used the term "canceled" and gave no indication the game would be rescheduled, though WSU athletic director Pat Chun didn't entirely rule out the possibility.
The Cougars' game at Stanford last Saturday was canceled because the number of available WSU players dropped below 53, the cutoff point the Pac-12 has suggested for this pandemic-disrupted season. WSU athletic director Pat Chun said Sunday the Cougars don't expect to meet that minimum this week either.
"While this is another heartbreaking week for our football program, the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our top priority," Chun said in a statement. "The Boeing Apple Cup is one of the most sacred rivalries in all of sports and one of the most meaningful days of the year for all Washingtonians. It's gut-wrenching and disappointing for our student-athletes and coaches as well as those at UW. As we work through the remainder of our schedule, we will continue to communicate with the Pac-12 Conference and UW if any scenario would emerge that would allow us to reschedule the game at a later point in the season."