Wilma Howell, 80

A celebration in honor of Wilma Raye (Keehr-Mercer) Howell’s 80th birthday was held Saturday at the Lewiston home of her daughter and son-in-law.
She was born Aug. 22, 1939, in Stites to Ray and Edna Keehr-Mercer.
She and Philip Zaversnik were married Oct. 5, 1960, in Rock Springs, Wyo., and they were divorced in 1983.
Except for her teen years spent in Chatteroy, Wash., most of her life was spent in Kamiah and Lewiston. She worked for Family Apparel in Kamiah, and the Kamiah School District before going to work for the Lewiston Tribune. She retired from there in 2001.
On June 3, 1989, she and N. David Howell were married in Lewiston.
She enjoys cooking and gardening, and is a member of several bridge clubs in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Her husband died in 2018. She has one daughter, one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.