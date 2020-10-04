Uhling-Johnson

Jenny Evelyn Uhling of Lewiston and Nathan Andrew Johnson of Boise were united in marriage Sept. 26 at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. The Rev. Chase Hasenoehrl, pastor of St. Augustine’s Catholic Center in Moscow, officiated at the ceremony.
The bride is a 2015 graduate of Lewiston High School and a December 2019 graduate of the University of Idaho’s College of Engineering in Moscow. She is employed as an electrical engineer by Power Engineering in Meridian, and is the daughter of Mike and Mary Uhling of Lewiston.
The bridegroom is a 2015 graduate of Bishop Kelly High School in Boise and also graduated in December 2019 from the UI’s College of Engineering. He is employed as a civil structural engineer by Keller Engineering in Meridian, and is the son of Ed and Cheryl Johnson of Garden Valley, Idaho.
Bridesmaids were Jackie Uhling of Moscow and Jessica Uhling of Lewiston, both sisters of the bride, and Kaarin VonBargen of Boise. Nova Jones of Orofino was the flower girl.
Groomsmen were Brian Johnson of Moscow and Derrick Johnson of Garden Valley, both brothers of the bridegroom, and Nathan Miller of Boise.
John and Nancy Mitton, and Ben Bross provided music for the ceremony.
A reception was held at the B.P.O. Elks Lodge No. 896 in Lewiston, and the couple are making their home in Boise.