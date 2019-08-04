Steiger-Johnson

Alexa Steiger and Joshua Johnson were united in marriage July 20 at Winter Park, Colo.
Alexa graduated from Genesee High School in 1993 and the University of Idaho at Moscow in 1998.
Josh graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1992. He is a 1998 graduate of the University of Iowa at Ames.
Both are employed by Volkswagon of America.
Attending were Monte and Sharon Steiger, Clayton Johnson, Sarah Johnson, and Alexa’s children, James and Elizabeth.
The family will make their home at Cleveland, Tenn.