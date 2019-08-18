Pomeroy-Elliot

Tayler Michelle Pomeroy and Kyle Alfred Elliot, both of Albany, Ore., were joined in marriage June 29 at Maple Leaf Event Center in Stevenson, Wash. Dylan Villopoto of Lewiston officiated at the ceremony.
The bride graduated in 2012 from Monroe (Wash.) High School and in 2016 with a degree in elementary education from Washington State University in Pullman. She is employed as a first-grade teacher by Greater Albany Public Schools, and she is the daughter of Brian and Margaret Pomeroy of Snohomish, Wash.
The bridegroom graduated in 2012 from Lewiston High School and in 2016 with a degree in renewable materials from the University of Idaho in Moscow. He is employed as a production supervisor in the Arauco particleboard plant in Albany, and is the son of Cameron and Linda Elliot of Lewiston.
Brianna Parmentier of Lake Stevens, Wash., was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Crystal Pomeroy of Gold Bar, Wash., Ariel Carter of San Diego, Emma Burbank of Pullman and Jessie Hanson of Bonney Lake, Wash. Craig McConnell of San Juan Island, Wash., was the bridesman and Amya Glaspie of Lewiston, the bridegroom’s niece, was the flower girl. The bride’s sister, the late Rachel Pomeroy, was her honorary maid of honor.
Darion Frostad of Lewiston was the best man. Groomsmen were Brandon Elliot and Jim Glaspie, both of Lewiston and the bridegroom’s brothers; Daniel France of Lebanon, Ore.; and Zach Canning of Springfield, Ore. Ashley Frisbey of Moscow was the groomswoman.
A reception was held at the event center.
The couple honeymooned in Whistler, B.C., and will make their home in Albany.