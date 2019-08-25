Paris-Green

Betty Jane (Magallon) Paris of Elma, Wash., and Donald Arden Green of Ocean Shores, Wash., were joined in marriage June 15 at Grace Community Church in Elma. The Rev. Tom Harvey, church pastor, officiated at the ceremony.
The bride graduated from Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston, and has held jobs as a secretary for Potlatch Corp., Pathologists’ Regional Laboratory, in the physician’s office of J.S. Kundrat and for Handley Landscaping, all in Lewiston. She designed and developed the business Cedar and Silk while living in Clarkston until she moved to Elma where she worked as a camp host until her retirement. She is the daughter of the late Esther and Adrian “Mac” Magallon.
The bridegroom graduated from Ashland (Ore.) High School. Now retired, he served in the U.S. Navy as a chief petty officer, and also worked as a vocational instructor in the Washington State Department of Corrections. He enjoys teaching fly-tying and leather tooling, and is the son of the late Helen and Charles Green.
Ginger Green of Ocean Shores, Wash., was maid of honor, while Russ Nickle of Lacey, Wash., was the best man. Music for the ceremony was provided by vocalist Martha Craighead and pianist Alice Potts, both of Elma. A reception was held at the church’s reception hall.
The couple took a wedding trip to the Washington coast and are making their home in Elma.