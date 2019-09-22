McConnell-Hughes

KC Jean McConnell of Clarkston and Travis Lee Hughes of Kennewick were joined in marriage June 22 in Spokane. The Rev. Kevin Longmeier of New Community Church in Spokane officiated at the ceremony.
The bride is employed as teacher in the Deer Park (Wash.) School District, and is the daughter of Larry and Denise McConnell of Clarkston. She is a graduate of Clarkston High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Whitworth University in Spokane and is working on a master’s degree through Concordia University.
He is employed as a physician by Providence Medical Center in Spokane, and is the son of David Hughes and Mindy Cox, both of Kennewick.
He graduated from Southridge High School in Kennewick, and earned a bachelor’s degree at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, and a medical degree from the University of Washington in Seattle.
Maid of honor was Kendra Knutsen of Spokane. Bridesmaids were Phoebe Webb, Sara Hageman, Amanda Helfer and Grace Douglas, all of Spokane; Lexi Thelen of Bellingham, Wash.; Megan Wingfield of Denver.
Riley Hughes of Kennewick, brother of the bridegroom, was best man. Groomsman were Dustin McConnell, the bride’s brother, John Collett, Mike Hartonov and Kolby Shoenrock, all of Spokane; and Kenley Unruh, JT Tung and Nick Johnson, all of Seattle. Nyan Webb of Spokane was the ring bearer.
A reception was held at the High Country Orchard in Spokane, and the couple are making their home in Spokane.