Lustig-Britson

Greta Beth Lustig and Cody James Britson, both of College Park, Md., were joined in marriage June 22 at the Flats 16 in Eagle, Idaho. Amber Hunt-Evans performed the ceremony.
The bride graduated in 2010 from Lewiston High School, and in 2016 from the University of Idaho in Moscow with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in art and design. The daughter of Steve and Michelle Lustig of Lewiston, she is employed as a new accounts representative for the Bank of America in Washington, D.C.
The bridegroom graduated in 2012 from Timberline High School in Boise, in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from the UI, and this year with a Master of Arts degree in philosophy from Simon-Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. His parents are Julie and Jon Simmons of Meridian, and Eric Britson of Boise, and he is employed as a graduate teaching assistant in philosophy by the University of Maryland in College Park.
The matron of honor was Nadia Lustig Frye of Klamath Falls, Ore., and bridesmaid was Heather Larson of Moscow. The flower girl was Lilly Frye of Klamath Falls.
The best man was Alex Rhodenbaugh of Seattle and groomsmen were Daniel Cahue of Garden City, Idaho, and Adam Britson of Boise.
A reception at the Flats 16 followed the wedding, and the couple are making their home in College Park.