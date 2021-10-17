Derek Stuart Ax of Lewiston and Breeanna Traci Gibson of Joseph, Ore., were joined in marriage June 24 near Genesee.
A lovely wedding ceremony at “The Barn at Mader Farm” provided a relaxingly surreal setting with its combination of elegance and rustic charm amidst the quiet rolling Palouse fields of wheat, barley and chickpeas. The Ax/Gibson families and friends enjoyed the day with a dinner and dance following the ceremony’s pronouncement of husband and wife.
The bride graduated from Joseph High School as valedictorian of the class of 2014, and graduated cum laude in 2018 from the University of Idaho in Moscow, with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education and a minor in history. She graduated in 2016 from Eastern Washington University with a master’s degree in literacy.
The bride is employed at Kamiak Elementary School teaching second grade in Pullman. Her parents are Johnny and Joni Gibson of Joseph, a fourth-generation family from the beautiful Wallowa Valley.
The bridegroom is a 2007 graduate of Lewiston High School and a 2013 graduate of the University of Idaho with Bachelor of Science degrees in both English and secondary education, and a minor in history.
The bridegroom teaches high school English and history at Tammany High School for the Lewiston School District and is the swimming coach for Lewiston High School’s swim team. He is the son of Douglas R. and Dawnelle R. Ax of Lewiston.
Liz Coleman, wife of the best man, and close friend of the bride and bridegroom, officiated at the double-ring ceremony and beautifully coordinated the exchange of vows thoughtfully and lovingly written and recited by the couple to each other.
Matron of honor was Lindsey Wiggins of Weiser, the bride’s roommate at the University of Idaho.
Bridesmaids were Brittany Gibson of Boise, sister of the bride, and Carle’ Kling of Magnolia, Del., sister of the bridegroom. However, Carle’ was unable to attend because of travel restrictions associated with the birth of her first child.
The flower girl was Eloise Coleman of Lewiston, daughter of the best man and his wife, the officiant of the wedding ceremony.
Best man was Ian Coleman of Lewiston, the bridegroom’s best friend since pre-school at Kingdom Kids in Clarkston.
Groomsmen were Brian Ax, of Anchorage, Alaska, brother of the bridegroom, and Bryan Nygaard of Lewiston, a friend since the day they got on the bus to attend first grade at McSorley Elementary School in Lewiston.
The ring bearer was Crew Nygaard, son of groomsman, Bryan.
A special feature of the reception and dance was a memorial display of the couple’s deceased family members who played a loving part in their upbringing: Stuart Frear, Joyce and Dorwin Smith, Bev Ax, James and Mary Moulton, and Randy Gibson.
The bride and bridegroom enjoyed a relaxing honeymoon on the white sands beaches overlooking the deep blue Caribbean Sea at the Playa Mujeres, an all-inclusive resort near Cancun, Mexico.
The couple are making their home in Lewiston.
Derek and Bree want to take this opportunity to thank family and friends who graciously gave of their time, talent and resources to make our pledge to each other ... truly unforgettable.