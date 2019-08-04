Keana Ellyn Stoddard and Brady Alan McKay, both of Clarkston, will be united in marriage Aug. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Meridian, Idaho. A reception for the couple is planned Aug. 24 in Clarkston.
The bride-to-be graduated in 2016 from Clarkston High School and is a student at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg. She is the daughter of Dyle and Taslima Stoddard of Clarkston.
The bridegroom-to-be graduated in 2015 from Asotin High School and is a student at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He is employed at Costco in Orem, Utah, and his parents are Dean and Darla McKay of Clarkston.