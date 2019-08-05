On this day ...
AUGUST 5, 1921 — Radio station KDKA and announcer Harold Arlin provided the first broadcast of a major league game as the Pirates beat the Phillies 8-5 at Pittsburgh.
Tennis — Rogers Cup, men’s and women’s early rounds, at Ontario, 8 a.m., TENNIS.
Little League Baseball — Southeast Regional, Virginia vs. Georgia, semifinal, at Warner Robins, Ga., 4 p.m., ESPN2; Southwest Regional, Texas West vs. Louisiana, semifinal, at Waco, Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Major League Baseball — Oakland at Cubs, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Tennis — Rogers Cup, 8 a.m., TENNIS.