Schumacher-McWilliams

Kendall Schumacher and Damian McWilliams, both of Juliaetta, will exchange marriage vows Aug. 31 in Greencreek.
The bride-to-be graduated in 2013 from Prairie High School in Cottonwood, in 2014 from North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene and in 2016 from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. She is employed as the Office Manager for Castellaw Kom Architects in Lewiston, and her parents are Tony and Kim Schumacher of Greencreek.
The bridegroom-to-be is also a 2013 Prairie High School graduate. He is employed as a Farm and Ranch hand by Zenner Family Farms in Genesee, and he is the son of Pat and Rita McWilliams of Ferdinand.