Schlader-Stockton

Paige Schlader and Michael Stockton, both of Spokane, are engaged to be married July 9 in Priest Lake, Idaho.
Paige graduated in 2011 from Lewiston High School and in 2015 from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston with a bachelor of science degree in biology. In 2021, she earned a doctorate in pharmacy from Washington State University in Pullman. She is the daughter of Marty Schlader of Lewiston, and Wendy and Emmett Munson of Boise.
Michael graduated in 2007 from Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, and in 2011 from Westminster University in Salt Lake City with a degree in business. He is the son of John and Nada Stockton of Spokane.