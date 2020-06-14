Sanchez-Yockey

Kendra Sanchez of Moscow and T.J. Yockey of Troy will be joined in marriage Sept. 12, 2020, in Troy.
Kendra graduated in 2011 from Moscow High School and in 2016 with a degree in child development and family relations from the University of Idaho in Moscow. She is employed as a teacher at the UI’s Children’s Center, and is the daughter of Dick and Patty Sanchez of Moscow.
T.J. graduated in 2009 from Troy High School and is employed as a maintenance worker by the City of Troy. His parents are Tim and Sheree Yockey of Troy.