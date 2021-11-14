Renton-Allen

Tessa Jayne Renton and Cole Broemeling Allen, both of Lewiston, are engaged to be married in August 2022 at Red Barn Farms in Colton.
Tessa graduated in 2017 from Genesee High School and in May, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. She is employed as a kindergarten teacher at Genesee Elementary School, and is the daughter of Kyle and Shelly Renton, of Genesee.
Cole graduated in 2018 from GHS and is employed as a production line lead at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory in Lewiston. He is the son of Allison Allen and Mick Weinmann, of Genesee, and Kile Allen, of Uniontown.