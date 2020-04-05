Pierce-Postle

Maggie May Pierce and Donald “D.J.” Postle, both of Moscow, plan to be wed Sept. 5 at Lewiston’s Episcopal Church of the Nativity.
Maggie graduated in 2010 from Clarkston High School and in 2015 from the University of Idaho in Moscow with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music history. The daughter of Toni and Jerry Pierce of Asotin, she is employed as a veterinary assistant at Clarkston Veterinary Clinic.
D.J. graduated in 2003 from Rice Lake (Wis.) High School, and is the son of Don and Rose Postle of Sacramento, Calif. He is employed in Facility Services at Washington State University in Pullman, and also works as a sports official for NCAA division 1 softball, and for high school basketball and football.
Together, they share a passion for animals, wine tasting, traveling and outdoor adventure.