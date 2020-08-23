McKee-Lear

Clarkston residents Janet Lynn McKee and Richard Allen Lear will be joined in marriage Sept. 26 in Lewiston.
She is the daughter of Julie McKee of Clarkston and the late Rodney McKee. He is the son of the late Robin Lebold Wilfong.
Clarkston residents Janet Lynn McKee and Richard Allen Lear will be joined in marriage Sept. 26 in Lewiston.
She is the daughter of Julie McKee of Clarkston and the late Rodney McKee. He is the son of the late Robin Lebold Wilfong.
Advertisement
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.