Hastings-Barth

Jessie Louise Hastings of Lewiston and Jordan Barth of Bountiful, Utah, have made plans to be married April 11 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Bountiful.
Jessie graduated in 2018 from Lewiston High School and is a student at Brigham Young University Idaho in Rexburg. She is the daughter of Deedra and Dennis Hastings of Lewiston.
Jordan graduated in 2015 from Cicero North Syracuse High School in Cicero, N.Y., and also is a student at BYU Idaho. His parents are Ronda and Dave Barth of Bountiful.