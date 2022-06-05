Dilling-Merica

Lea Dilling and Chris Merica, both of Moscow, plan to be married July 9 at the Lewis-Clark Hotel in Lewiston.
She graduated in 2008 from Ephrata (Wash.) High School and in 2012 from Washington State University in Pullman with a degree in psychology. The daughter of Huc and Laurie Dilling, of Ephrata, she is employed as a healthcare recruiter at Amazon.
He graduated in 2010 from Lewiston High School and in 2015 from the University of Idaho in Moscow with a degree in physical education and health. He also earned a masters degree in education in 2019 and a Ph.D. in physical education this month, both from UI. His parents are Kent and Deb Merica, of Lewiston, and he soon will begin his new position as an assistant professor in the Physical Education and Health Teacher Education Program at the University of North Carolina — Wilmington.
Chris and Lea met during the beginning of the pandemic in spring of 2020, as most people meet nowadays, via a dating app. Lea was living in Spokane and Chris was working on his doctorate in Moscow at the University of Idaho. A cheesy pickup line sparked Lea’s interest as Chris wrote to her, “If the Coronavirus doesn’t take you out, can I?”
Given the uncertainty of COVID-19 times, it was three months until the first face-to-face date at Bowl & Pitcher State Park in Spokane (Lea made Chris drive all the way to Spokane, and she felt it necessary to bring pepper spray on their first date). Needless to say, no pepper spray was used and they quickly realized they enjoyed spending time together face to face, just as much, if not more, than behind a FaceTime call and began to see each other. It was a few months later the two decided to introduce each other to their parents, which really sealed the deal. Soon thereafter, “I Love Yous” were exchanged and they began falling. From there, the rest is history.
After the wedding in July, Chris and Lea are excited to make the big move to the “other coast” — Wilmington, N.C. The two will soon be living that southeast coast beach lifestyle!