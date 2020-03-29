Casbon-Mai

Spokane residents Kathryn (Kate) DeWinter Casbon and Ryan Patrick Mai have made plans for a May 15 wedding at Arbor Crest Wine Cellars in Spokane.
She was a homeschool graduate in 2010 and earned an associate degree in 2012 from Columbia Basin College in Pasco. She graduated in 2014 from Eastern Washington University in Cheney with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration as an accounting major and Spanish minor. She earned her certified public accountant license in 2015 and is employed as a Tax Accountant III by Clearwater Paper Corp. Her parents are Mike and Rachel Casbon of Richland.
He is a 2008 graduate of Lewiston High School and in 2012 he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accountancy from Arizona State University in Tempe. He earned a master’s degree in accountancy from Gonzaga University in Spokane in 2013 and earned his CPA license in 2017. He is employed as a Senior Revenue Accountant by Itron Inc. and his parents are Bob and Lori Mai of Lewiston.