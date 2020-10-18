Blum-Wicks

Abigail Grace Blum of Troy and Luke Andrew Wicks of Seattle are engaged to be married May 29 in Troy.
She graduated in 2017 from Troy High School, and is the daughter of Curtis and Stacy Blum of Troy. He graduated in 2017 from King’s High School in Shoreline, Wash., and is the son of Michelle Wicks of Springfield, Mo., and David Wicks of Seattle.
Both are full-time students at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa with plans to graduate in May, she with a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology and he with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Christian ministries. He also is working at an internship at River House Church in Boise.