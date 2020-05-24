Anderson-Riedner

Taylor Anderson and Jacob Riedner, both of Cheney, Wash., will be joined in marriage on July 18 in Colton.
She is a 2012 graduate of Moscow High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration Finance in 2016 from Eastern Washington University in Cheney. She is employed as a personal banker by WaFd Bank, and her parents are Brad and Shelley Anderson of Moscow.
He is a 2012 graduate of Colton High School and graduates next month from EWU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. A full-time student, he also holds a part time job as an engineer at 2nd Sight BioScience. His parents are Gary and Teri Riedner of Colton.