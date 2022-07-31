Wayne Tippett, 80

Wayne Tippett, of Clarkston, will be honored with a reception from 1-4 p.m. next Sunday at the Clarkston Eagles Lodge to celebrate his 80th birthday.
He was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Lewiston to Jack and Blanche Tippett.
His childhood was spent on a cattle ranch near Joseph Creek in Asotin County. After graduating from Clarkston High School in 1961, he attended Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Yakima Valley College and California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, graduating in 1967.
He and Diana Schmidt were married July 8, 1967, in Clarkston.
He worked in the farming, ranching and construction industries before retiring in 2006 from Clearwater Power in Lewiston. He then started his own trucking business, retiring from that in 2014. He served as a Port of Clarkston commissioner for 17 years and still works part-time as a heavy equipment operator.
For several years, he competed in team penning, reining, and sheep dog trials. Together, he and his wife spend summers in Clarkston and winters in Arizona. He enjoys restoring antique trucks, tractors and equipment; welding; riding his ATV (he is a member of the Lewis-Clark ATV Club); and spending time visiting with his friends.
He and his wife have one son, one daughter and two grandchildren.