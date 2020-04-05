Violet Opdahl, 90

Violet Opdahl of Lewiston will celebrate her 90th birthday Tuesday.
She was born April 7, 1930, on her family’s farm in Ledyard, Iowa, to Leonard and Doris Mino.
She attended all 12 years of school at Grant Township Consolidated School in rural Iowa and graduated as the valedictorian of the class of 1947. She earned a teaching degree in 1949 from Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa.
After teaching elementary school in Clarion, Iowa, for a year, she and Duane Opdahl were married July 8, 1950. They lived on the Opdahl family farm in Freeborn County, Minn., and she taught at the one-room school for the first year of their marriage.
In 1976, the couple moved with the family to Pierce where she worked at First Security Bank for five years. She then worked for 15 years as secretary/bookkeeper at Timberline High School in Weippe. She and her husband also co-owned Triple “O” Outfitters for a few years.
Her husband died in 2006, and in 2007 she moved to Lewiston and is retired.
She has two sons, three daughters, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Her family plans a celebratory gathering in her honor once it is safe to do so.