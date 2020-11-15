Vince Fibelstad, 80

Vince Fibelstad of Lewiston will celebrate his 80th birthday Monday with a family gathering.
He was born Nov. 16, 1940, in Iowa to Vernon and Margaret Fibelstad.
He and Eileen Skrien were married Jan. 23, 1965, in Morehead, Minn.
He served in the military for more than 30 years total, first in the U.S. Navy, and then in the Idaho Army National Guard.
For many years, he worked as a physician’s assistant in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and is now retired.
His wife died in 2019.
He is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston and the Sons of Norway, based in Clarkston.
He has two daughters and five grandchildren. A son died in 2019.