Veda Wagner, 90

Veda Eliza Wagner of Lewiston will be guest of honor at a reception from 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Lewiston.
She was born Aug. 15, 1930, in Stockvalley, Idaho, to Jennie and Leroy Bosworth.
She and Russell Topp were married Nov. 15, 1946, and the couple moved to Lewiston in 1963. They were later divorced.
She worked four years as a cook at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston and for 10 years as a bus driver for the Senior Citizens Area Transport in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
She and Donald Wagner were married in 1974, and together they retired in the late 1980s and enjoyed traveling, spending many winters in Arizona.
Her hobbies include quilting and making quillows (a quilt which folds into a pillow); cooking (especially for family); gardening and canning her harvest; selling her goods at flea markets and farmers markets; reading books and her daily Lewiston Tribune; and attending family gatherings. The past few years, she has especially liked attending almost all of her great-grandson’s baseball games.
Her husband died in 2011.
She is a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and for many years was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. For years, she has been an member of her local TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Club.
She has four sons, three daughters, 28 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Her family will be hosts for the celebration at the hall, 1104 Warner Ave. Attendees will be asked to observe all precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic.