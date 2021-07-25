Vaughn Jasper, 90

Vaughn Jasper, of Lewiston, celebrated his 90th birthday Thursday with family.
He was born July 22, 1931, in Roseberry, Idaho, to Andrew and Ethelda Jasper.
He and June Greene were married Feb. 1, 1953, in Boise.
Also in 1953, he entered the U.S. Air Force and served as a mission pilot for three years.
He was superintendent of schools in New Meadows, Idaho, as well as teaching high school biology and chemistry. In 1968, the family moved to Lewiston, where he took a position with the Lewiston School District. He served as principal of Jenifer and Sacajawea Junior High schools in the district, and he is now retired.
Active in a variety of sports for many years, he participated for 13 years in the Idaho Senior Games, earning 114 medals, including 37 gold. He played city league basketball in Lewiston and was a former officer of the Lewiston Gun Club, where he enjoyed shooting trap.
He is a prolific writer and especially enjoys writing letters to the editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He also enjoys playing Texas Hold ’em poker.
He and his wife raised five children. They also have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.