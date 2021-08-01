Timothy Kopczynski, 80

Tim Kopczynski, of Lewiston, was honored on his 80th birthday Friday at a family celebration in Lewiston.
He was born July 30, 1941, in Cottonwood to Jacob and Gertrude Kopczynski.
From 1960 to 1962, he served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division.
He and Catherine “Katie” Currin were married in 1982.
He worked as regional manager for the state of Idaho Vocational Rehabilitation, Region II, and retired in 2003.
His hobbies include shooting all firearms — especially with his family — reloading ammunition, jumping out of airplanes, reading, riding ATVs, gardening, volunteering at the gun club and sharing jokes.
He is a member of the Lewis and Clark Wildlife Club, National Rifle Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Idaho State Rehabilitation Council.
His wife died in 2002. He has two sons, one daughter, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.