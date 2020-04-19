Theresa Sonnen, 90

Theresa Gabriella Sonnen of Cottonwood celebrates her 90th birthday Monday.
She was born Easter Sunday April 20, 1930, in Keuterville to Herman and Mary Uptmor.
After graduating from St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood, she went on to graduate from Kinman Business School in Spokane.
She and Everett Sonnen were married April 11, 1951, in Keuterville.
They lived and raised their family in Cottonwood. She worked for a time for Idaho First National Bank, and also worked as an Avon representative.
When Cottonwood still had its bowling alley, she liked to bowl there. She likes playing cards, especially bridge and pinochle, and enjoys traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
After 65 years of marriage, her husband died Jan. 10, 2017.
She has three daughters, two sons, 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A birthday celebration in her honor will be held sometime in the future once the current health threat restrictions are lifted.