Theresa Funke, 90

Theresa Funke of Lewiston will celebrate her 90th birthday Thursday.
She was born March 26, 1930, in Greencreek to Anton and Frances (Schmidt) Schumacher. She grew up there and graduated from Greencreek High School.
She and Donald J. Funke were married Oct. 11, 1950, in Greencreek. The couple farmed between Ferdinand and Cottowood for many years, and she was a homemaker.
They were members of Assumption Catholic Church in Ferdinand, she was a member of the Christians Mothers at Assumption, and for more than 10 years, she organized the funeral dinners held there. She enjoyed crocheting and created many afghans which she often gave as gifts or donated to be sold in fundraiser drawings. She also enjoyed cooking in her younger years, and for more than 10 years, she volunteered in her community collecting money for the American Cancer Society.
Another of her hobbies was sewing and, over the years, she made and donated priest and altar server vestments to Assumption Parish. She also made four sets of priests’ vestments and donated them to church missions in Cali, Colombia.
After retiring, the couple moved into Cottonwood. Her husband died in 2014, and she moved to Lewiston about a year ago.
She has three sons, one daughter, 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Her family plans a celebratory gathering at a later date.