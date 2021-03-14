Thelma Dorion, 90

Thelma E. Dorion of Lewiston will celebrate her 90th birthday Monday.
She was born March 15, 1931, in Lewiston to Fred and Lydia Stelljes and has lived in Lewiston all of her life.
She and Henry J. Dorion were married June 12, 1948, in Lewiston.
For 20 years, in the 1960s and ’70s, they owned and operated Dorion’s Electronics in Lewiston, where she worked as the bookkeeper.
When her children were young, she volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother and a Bluebirds leader. She also was a member of the Lindsay Creek Garden Club, CB Club and TOPS, and is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
She and her husband have one son, three daughters, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Her family will plan an open house in her honor once COVID-19 precautions are relaxed.