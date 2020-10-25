Ted White, 80

Theodore K. White of Lewiston will be honored with an open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall. The occasion is his 80th birthday.
He was born Oct. 27, 1940, in Lewiston to Wallace and Mavis White, and has lived in Lewiston all of his life.
In January 1959, he began working as a lumber puller at Potlatch Forests Inc. in Lewiston. He retired as a foreman in the sawmill from the company, by then named Potlatch Corp., in January 1991. In 1995, he began work at Blue Mountain Agriculture in Lewiston, and retired from there in 2005.
He and Marilyn Cummings were married Sept. 25, 1971, in Clarkston.
His hobbies include muzzleloading, hunting, fishing, camping and riding ATVs.
He and his wife have one son, one daughter and four grandchildren. His family and friends will be hosts for the celebration and the VFW Hall is at 1104 Warner Ave.