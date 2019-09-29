Stan Riggers, 90

Stan Riggers of Craigmont will be honored with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Craigmont Community Hall. The occasion is his 90th birthday.
He was born Oct. 12, 1929, in Wallace, Idaho, to Winfred and Eulalia Riggers.
In 1952, he graduated from the University of Idaho in Moscow where he was enrolled in the ROTC program. He then served for two years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.
He and Betty Tyler were married Jan. 8, 1955, in Oakland, Calif.
The couple have lived on the family farm near Craigmont since shortly after they were married, where they raised four sons. They also have 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He remains involved with the farm, especially when it comes to giving farming advice. Over the years, he has been active in his community, serving on various boards, including the Idaho Barley Commission. He currently is active in the Craigmont Lions Club and the Craigmont Community Church.