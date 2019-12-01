Shirley Lorene Grass of Lewiston will celebrate her 80th birthday with a no-host gathering from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14 in the banquet room at Ernie’s Steakhouse in Lewiston.
She was born Dec. 14, 1939, in Grandview, Wash., to Herbert and Alice Fay.
She and Ira Grass were married Sept. 17, 1960, in Grandview, and she was a homemaker and a stay-at-home mom.
In August 1975, they moved from Yakima to Lewiston where her husband took a job teaching at Lewiston High School, and she has lived in Lewiston since.
Her husband died in 2005.
A member of Valley Christian Center of Lewiston, her hobbies include gardening, reading, keeping up on social media and having lunch with friends.
She has one son, one daughter, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Ernie’s is at 2305 Nez Perce Drive.