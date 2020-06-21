Ruthie Krueger, 90

Ruthie Belle Krueger of Lewiston was the guest of honor at a family dinner Saturday at Antonio’s in Lewiston. The occasion was her 90th birthday.
She was born June 20, 1930, to Bob and Nellie Woodruff, in Lewiston, where she has continued to live throughout her life.
She was employed as a meat wrapper by Family Foods and Fleener’s Market, both in Lewiston, and retired in 1977.
She and Harold Krueger were married July 16, 2005, in Lewiston.
She has one son, three daughters, three stepchildren, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Her family were hosts for the celebration.