Roy Niswander, 90

Roy D. Niswander of Lewiston celebrated his 90th birthday Friday.
He was born Nov. 8, 1929, at Winchester to Virgil and Esther Niswander. His family moved to Emmett, Idaho, and he graduated from high school there in 1947.
A marriage in 1948 ended in divorce. In 1949, he moved his family back to Winches-ter where he farmed and worked at a sawmill. In 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served until 1953.
In 1955, he moved to Lewiston and worked as a salesman at State Farm Insurance Agency for 40 years, retiring in 1995.
He and Janet Jensen were married April 20, 1958, in Jerome, Idaho. They have two sons, one daughter, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He enjoys spending time with his family and volunteers for the Senior Nutrition Program in Lewiston.