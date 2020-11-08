Rose Wallace, 80

Rose Marie Wallace of Craigmont will celebrate her 80th birthday Tuesday.
She was born Nov. 10, 1940, in Keuterville to Frank and Agnes Reichlin.
While in high school, she lived in Cottonwood and worked various jobs, including at the hospital.
She and Laurence “Lou” Wallace were married Aug. 28, 1958, in Cottonwood. She continued working for a time as a nurse’s aide at the hospital, and then was a homemaker.
After the couple moved to Craigmont, she babysat children for several years and then worked in the Craigmont drugstore. She eventually went to work at Highland School, first in the cafeteria and later as a custodian. She retired from there in 2007, and the couple moved to the Wallace ranch in the Morrowtown area.
In the 1970s, the couple volunteered with the Craigmont Quick Response Unit, and after retiring, they were members of the Craigmont Historical Society, and tended cemeteries on the Camas Prairie. She is a longtime member of the Craigmont American Legion Auxiliary.
Her husband died in 2018.
An accomplished cook, one of her specialties is homemade rolls. She enjoys tending her vegetable garden, then preserving her harvest, and she likes sewing, quilting and playing pinochle. At the ranch, she likes caring for her poultry and cats, and taking care of her daughter’s cows in the summer.
She has two sons, three daughters, 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, and especially enjoys spending time with them.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration in her honor will be delayed until next year.