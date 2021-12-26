Ronald Sonnen, 90

Ronald J. Sonnen will be honored with a family celebration Saturday at his home on the occasion of his 90th birthday.
He was born Jan. 1, 1932, to Albine and Olivia Sonnen at their Greencreek home.
In 1950, he graduated from Greencreek High School and served in the U.S. Army as a truck driver during the Korean War from 1952-54.
He purchased the family farm from his father, and spent his life farming and ranching.
He and Doris Schmidt were married April 21, 1956, in Greencreek.
The couple enjoyed traveling together, and visited many states and other countries.
He enjoys attending horse, cattle and auction sales; visiting; reading area historical books; and sharing special occasions with family. He was an active member in the St. Anthony’s Society, Knights of Columbus and a road commissioner for the Greencreek Highway District. He flew on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
He and his wife raised seven children, and also have 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.