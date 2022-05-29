Robert L. Clark, 90

Robert L. Clark, of Lewiston, will celebrate his 90th birthday Friday.
He was born June 3, 1932, in Pomeroy and was raised in Clarkston. He graduated in 1950 from Clarkston High School.
He worked at Potlatch Forests Inc. in Lewiston for one year before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the USS Jason, where he learned the sheet metal trade. His training and apprenticeship was completed through the NW Sheet Metal Workers Union program.
After his discharge from the Navy, he and Barbara Paulson were married Feb. 27, 1955, in Lewiston where the couple have lived since.
From 1970-75, he co-owned and operated with his family the Lewiston KOA Campground along U.S. Highway 12. For 26 years, he was a mechanical contractor before selling his business, Lewiston Refrigeration Heating & Air Conditioning, to retire in 1997.
He now serves on the board of directors of the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District.
Fishing is a particular hobby of his, and he is a bamboo fly rod enthusiast, and a co-founder of Kelly Creek Flycasters. He’s a charter member of Corbet Lake Bamboo Builders of British Columbia in Canada, and supports multiple fly-fishing organizations.
Other hobbies include hunting, camping and spending time with family.
He and his wife have one son, one daughter and one grandchild.