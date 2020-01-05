Rita Mills, 85

Rita Mills of Lewiston will celebrate her 85th birthday with an open house and refreshments from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Clarkston’s Quality Inn.
She was born Jan. 30, 1935, in Kansas City, Mo., to Dalbert and Rose Wieligman.
She and James Mills were married June 1, 1956, in Kansas City and the couple moved to Messhoppen, Pa., in 1968. While there, she was employed as a unit secretary by Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock, Pa.
In 1978, the couple moved to Lewiston where she worked at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She also worked as a bank teller, a Tupperware manager for more than 10 years and as a secretary/receptionist in several physician’s offices.
Since moving to Lewiston, she has been a member of First United Methodist Church of Lewiston where she has worked as a teacher, lay leader and chairwoman of Vacation Bible School.
Her husband died in 2009.
Her hobbies include sewing and machine embroidery, and she likes making table runners, wall hangings, quilts and special pillow cases. She also enjoys reading, working word-search puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She has two sons, two daughters, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. One son died in 1976.
Her sons and daughters will be hosts for the celebration.