Rita Louise Bittle, of Clarkston, was honored with a family gathering Saturday at Riverport Brewing Co. in Clarkston in celebration of her 90th birthday.
She was born Sept. 8, 1932, in Joseph, Ore., to Anah and Helen (Wedhoff) Jennings. In addition to Joseph, during her childhood she lived in McMinn-ville, Beaverton and Newburg, all in Oregon.
She and Charles Bittle were married in January 1950 in Joseph, and the couple then made their home in Clarkston Heights, where she has lived since.
For 30 years, she was employed as a data entry clerk at JC Penney in Lewiston. She retired in 1990.
While her children were young, she was a den mother for her son’s Scout troops, and a leader for her daughters’ Camp Fire troops.
Her husband died in 2011. Her infant son died in 1952, another son died in 2016 and a daughter died in 2017.
Her time now is spent keeping up her home and flowers, watching her favorite programs on TV and staying current with daily news reports. She enjoys visits from family and friends, viewing the pictures of family shared on Facebook and is a master at Wordsearch puzzles.
She has one daughter, 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Her daughter and two granddaughters were hosts for the celebration.