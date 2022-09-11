Rita Louise Bittle, of Clarkston, was honored with a family gathering Saturday at Riverport Brewing Co. in Clarkston in celebration of her 90th birthday.

She was born Sept. 8, 1932, in Joseph, Ore., to Anah and Helen (Wedhoff) Jennings. In addition to Joseph, during her childhood she lived in McMinn-ville, Beaverton and Newburg, all in Oregon.

