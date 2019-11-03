Richard Wilson, 80

Richard L. Wilson of Clarkston celebrated his 80th birthday recently during a trip to Las Vegas.
He was born Oct. 29, 1939, in Lewiston to Dick and Jo Wilson.
He and Marilyn Pike were married Feb. 17, 1962, in Clarkston.
For many years, he worked as a contractor, developer and Realtor in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and is now retired.
A supporter of community events, he also enjoys fishing, biking, traveling in their recreational vehicle and spending time with family.
He and his wife have two sons, one daughter and six grandchildren.
His family members were hosts for the celebration.